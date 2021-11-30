Blindfolded and holding a balance and as well as a sword, Lady Justice is an iconic personification of judicial systems.
For the residents of Adams County and the rest of the 10th Judicial District, District Judge Stephen Illingworth has represented that fair and balanced approach to the bench for more than three decades.
Illingworth, 75, retired Tuesday following 33 years of service.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss said she and other attorneys in the area are sorry to see Illingworth step down.
Daiss became a deputy county attorney in Hastings in 1988, the same year Illingworth was appointed to the 10th Judicial District bench by Gov. Kay Orr. Counties in Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District include Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, and Webster.
Daiss praised Illingworth’s “wonderful temperament” for the bench and the way he tried helping those who appeared before him.
“He always treated people fairly,” she said. “You may not have always agreed with the decision but you knew he put a lot of thought into it. He’ll be missed.”
Bob Parker of Hastings has appeared before Illingworth’s court for more than 30 years, moving to the city in 1991.
“It’s going to be a huge loss to the citizens of the 10th Judicial District,” he said. “He is one of the most ethical and even-handed judges I’ve seen in the courtroom.”
Parker said Illingworth’s demeanor and command of his courtroom helped teach himself and other young attorneys how to conduct themselves in an ethical and professional manner. Illingworth also demonstrated a great deal of patience with litigants before him, whether attorneys or not.
“He won’t hesitate to tell a lawyer who is acting unprofessionally that they need to change their behavior,” he said. “I greatly admire Judge Illingworth. He is beyond reproach.”
A Holdrege native, Illingworth went into general practice with William Tringe in Holdrege following his graduation from the University of Nebraska Law School in 1977.
Illingworth served as Phelps County Attorney from 1979 to 1986. As a part-time position, he maintained his private practice through that time.
When Judge William Cambridge of Hastings was appointed to the federal district bench in Omaha, Illingworth decided to throw his hat in the ring, even though it would mean he and his family would need to move to Hastings.
He was one of three finalists chosen to be forwarded to the governor from a field of 12 candidates. He was appointed to the bench in 1988 and was retained in his position by area voters since that time, most recently in 2016.
Illingworth believes he is the longest-serving judge in the district’s history, with 25 years being the most time he’s found served by any other judge.
He is currently the presiding judge for the district court of the 10th Judicial District as well as a judge of the Central Nebraska Drug Court. He has been involved with numerous judicial committees for both the Supreme Court and Nebraska District Judges Association. He has occupied all Nebraska District Judges Association offices, including his appointment as president in 1998.
“It’s been my privilege to serve,” he said. “I’ve truly loved my job. I like the ability to make a difference in people and help them for the better.”
He considered seeking a position as an appellate or federal judge, but decided he didn’t want to be in a position where he could feel isolated from the public, mostly writing opinions.
“I like the action,” he said. “I liked it where I am. It was perfect for me.”
He said one of his biggest accomplishments as district judge was a hand in the creation of the Central Nebraska Drug Court. Instead of sending people who are caught with drugs to jail or prison, the problem-solving court works with non-violent addicts to provide the structure and accountability to help them change their behavior and break the habit.
“Drug Court has been one of the most satisfying accomplishments over the last 20 years,” he said. “I still have people come up to me and thank me for helping them. Believe it or not, judges don’t enjoy sending people to prison.”
Illingworth said the program boasts an 85% success rate of graduates avoiding new drug charges for at least three years, showing the benefits of helping addicts instead simply punishing them for their crimes.
The Central Nebraska Drug Court serves Adams, Buffalo, Hall Kearney and Phelps counties, administered by district courts in the Ninth and 10th Judicial Districts. It was one of the first to be started in the state.
Starting the program required buy in from all aspects of the criminal justice system, including judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and law enforcement.
“We decided there had to be a better way to get people off drugs and get them to maintain their sobriety,” he said.
Among those organizing the program was Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss. She said Illingworth is the last of the original judges who helped start the drug court program.
“Those judges truly left a legacy for the system here,” she said. “Judge Illingworth is passionate about drug court. He always believed in it’s core principles. Ultimately, society was better off because we were able to help people achieve and maintain their sobriety.”
Along with the drug court, Illingworth has seen
Over the last three decades, he said there are a lot more people going to court without attorneys, which presents challenges as they aren’t familiar with the rules of law and courtroom procedure.
Another big change over the years has been in technology. The use of video conferencing exploded in the advent of the novel coronavirus disease and he expects it to continue to become more prominent in courtrooms.
Following his retirement, Illingworth said he is considering his next challenge but hasn’t made any decisions yet. But he plans to become more active in his church, of which his participation had been limited due to his official duties.
Most of all, he will miss the people — those who practiced law before him and those directly affected by his decisions.
“I’ve had to make a lot of hard decisions that affect people’s lives,” he said. “There’s decisions I’ve agonized over.”
In his early days, that meant a lot of time in the office pouring over legal documents to make sure he was getting it right. Experience and learning more about the law helped him become more comfortable in his position.
While most cases fall to the background of memory once completed, he said his first high-profile case stands out.
It was in 1989, one year after he had become a judge. His hometown of Holdrege hit national news after two escaped convicts ended up in a shootout in the small town.
A pair of women hijacked a helicopter and forced the pilot to retrieve their husbands from the grounds of the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility of Ordway, Colo.
The escapees and their wives transferred from the helicopter to a rental truck and drove east, but law enforcement spotted the truck on U.S. Highway 6. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in Holdrege, but one of the men started shooting at officers and random buildings as they tried to avoid capture.
Eventually, an officer shot through the windshield of the vehicle and the driver stopped. One of the passengers in the vehicle was wounded with a non-life-threatening injury.
“That one was very interesting,” he said. “We had media from all over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.