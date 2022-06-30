Two additional Independence Day weekend events in Tribland communities have come to the Tribune's attention.
On Sunday, fireworks will be lighted at the Mankato City Park in Mankato, Kansas. Everyone is welcome to be part of the evening, and donations are greatly appreciated. Anyone wishing to donate fireworks or money for fireworks can contact Jason Ortman, 785-820-6917.
Then, on Monday the Superior Volunteer Fire Department will serve a hot dog feed at the high school football field for a free-will donation. All proceeds will go toward the fire department's fireworks display.
