Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.