Hottest Month On Record
A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early July 13.

 Michael Probst/AP

WASHINGTON — July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.

The World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday proclaimed July’s heat is beyond record-smashing. They said Earth’s temperature has been temporarily passing over a key warming threshold: the internationally accepted goal of limiting global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

