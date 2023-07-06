JUNIATA — The community here will celebrate Juniata Days 2023 Friday night and all day Saturday.
Events kick off Friday night with fireworks at dark on the west ballfield. Those attending should bring their lawn chairs.
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 11:19 am
JUNIATA — The community here will celebrate Juniata Days 2023 Friday night and all day Saturday.
Events kick off Friday night with fireworks at dark on the west ballfield. Those attending should bring their lawn chairs.
Saturday events begin with a 9 a.m. parade. The craft and vendor show will be open at the Adams Central Early Childhood Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration for the car, antique tractor and bike show in memory of Chuck Janssen will begin 9:30 a.m. at The Plainsman Steakhouse. The show runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A registration fee will be charged.
Other events include a barbecue cook-off overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, starting at 6 a.m. Later, starting at 5:30 p.m., a barbecue feed will be served at the Juniata fire hall with proceeds to benefit the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department.
Kids’ inflatables and activities are planned in the City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A cornhole tournament will take place inside the beer garden on the main street.
Karaoke on the main street will be featured from 6-8:30 p.m. The Blue Collar Band will play starting at 9 p.m.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.