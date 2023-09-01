JUNIATA — “You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give.”
If you’re a longtime Juniata resident or have lived there in the past, you may agree that this line often (but perhaps falsely) attributed to Winston Churchill fits Bonnie Sittner to a T.
Sittner, 97, has lived in Juniata almost her entire life. From her girlhood in the Great Depression days of the 1930s to her golden years as a senior member of the Juniata United Methodist Church in the 2020s, she has both earned a living and made a life for herself through public service and volunteerism.
Along with her older sister Elfie, Sittner grew up on the west side of town, the daughter of Neal and Jean Sergeant. She was raised in the embrace of the large Sergeant family (Neal was one of 10 siblings), the Juniata Methodist Church, and the Juniata schools.
At the all-class reunion in August, Sittner was recognized as the lone surviving member of the Juniata High School Class of 1943 — the 80-year honor class.
“I had a very nice class,” she said of her 15 or so classmates, who included students from both Juniata and neighboring Prosser.
After graduation, she attended radio electronics school in Omaha and then held jobs in the aviation technology industry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Back in Adams County, she eventually married, raised her children, and continued the family tradition of employment with the U.S. Postal Service, working as Juniata’s first woman rural mail carrier and then as a postal clerk before becoming the community’s first woman postmaster in 1973 — 50 years ago.
She’s been retired since 1985 and lost her husband, Walt, in 2010. Nowadays, her life includes church activities and nightly suppers with her neighbor, pastor and longtime friend, the Rev. Kathy Uldrich.
Her family includes sons Dick, Brian and Doug and their families, including five grandchildren.
Although she’s frustrated she can’t be more active in her old age, she’s thankful for her long life.
“I’m not running any races, I can tell you that,” Sittner said.
School days
Bonnie Sergeant was born in 1926. She attended first and second grades at a small primary school near her home on Platte Avenue. For the grades beyond that, she walked every day to school on the east side of town.
Because she walked home for lunch, she crossed town on foot four times every school day, earning the nickname “Bonesie” for being so thin and spry.
“That was a very good school,” Sittner said of Juniata back in her day. “I loved going to school, actually.”
Following graduation, she and a classmate went to Omaha to attend radio electronics school. Sittner admits science wasn’t her favorite subject in school — she was more interested in English and history — but said there were civilian job opportunities for both men and women with training in the radio electronics field, especially during World War II when many young people were serving in the military.
That, plus her friend really wanted someone to go with her to Omaha.
“I think she wanted to go and she kept at me until I agreed to go, too,” Sittner said with a laugh.
Following her training, she held jobs in the aviation industry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. But when her job in Cheyenne moved to San Francisco, she decided she should move back closer to her family in Adams County.
“I didn’t think I should go that far away,” she said. “You couldn’t just buzz back and forth like they do now.”
Back home, Sittner attended Hastings College for a time. It was during her college days that she met Walt Sittner, a Hastings native who had just returned home from service in the U.S. Navy, at a dance in Libs Park.
After their marriage in October 1946, they lived in Hastings’ Spencer Park neighborhood for a time before settling down in Juniata and eventually raising their sons there.
“My dad helped build a small house out there, and we built onto it twice,” Sittner said with a laugh. “And then I had three sons, and I was glad because I can’t sew or anything like that that I could teach a girl to do.”
Walt worked for many years as a salesman for Midwest Distributors in Juniata.
The mail must go through
Throughout her growing-up years, Sittner had been familiar with the U.S. Postal Service. Her grandfather, Howard Sergeant, was the Juniata postmaster. Her father, Neal, and her uncle, L.D. “Sonny” Sergeant, were rural mail carriers — Neal south of Juniata, and Sonny north of town.
Working for the Postal Service was a blessing for the Sergeant family during a time of great hardship for many of their friends and neighbors, Sittner said.
“We were fortunate because my dad had the mail route and he didn’t lose his work or anything,” she said.
She got started with the post office herself as a substitute for her father on his rural route, then took over for her uncle as a regular rural carrier in 1959. After sorting the mail that had arrived on the train overnight, she drove a 67-mile route each day and enjoyed the experience.
“I liked to do that,” she said. “I liked to see the people, and I liked to see the country. I love Nebraska.”
Sittner does remember one nearly bad experience in her first year on the rural route, however, when she had to pull off the road due to deep snow in the winter of 1959-60. She stopped at a house, but no one was home, and her car got stuck — so there she sat to wait, and wait, and wait.
“There wasn’t a soul there,” she said. “I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ ”
Help materialized after a time, however, as Harold Weaver, who lived about a mile away, arrived with his tractor, hooked onto Sittner’s car and pulled it back to his farm where the road was passable. Weaver had come looking for her because she hadn’t arrived at his place with the mail.
“That was a miracle,” Sittner said.
According to an old newspaper article from that time, Sittner was one of just three women in Nebraska driving a rural mail route in the early 1960s. She later traded the rural route for a job as a mail clerk and eventually became postmaster at a time when it was still a bit unusual for a woman to fill that role.
“It was a job I really liked,” she said. “I lived here in town, and I walked.”
Catherine Renschler, a Juniata resident and Adams County historian who is a longtime friend of Sittner’s, fondly recalled the days of stopping in for the mail and chatting with Sittner.
“I can say personally it was always a joy to go to the post office and visit with Bonnie because she was always happy and smiling and a genuinely nice person,” Renschler said. “And she always had time to visit because she took the time.”
Back in those days, Sittner knew most everyone in town since most everyone gets mail.
“There are a lot of nice people in Juniata,” Sittner said.
Faith, family and music
In addition to the post office connections, the Methodist Church and a love for music have been constants in Sittner’s life from childhood.
She grew up sitting in the front pew in church, where her mother could keep one eye on her while she sat at the keyboard during services.
“My mother was the pianist here for years and years, and she could play anything,” Sittner said.
Many of her family members were musical; some of the men sang in a barbershop quartet.
“Everyone from Juniata knew the Sergeants,” Renschler said.
Faith and family were intertwined, said Sittner, who grew up on Sunday School and other church activities with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She still can look around the original 1875 church building and, in her mind’s eye, see it as it appeared prior to various additions and major renovations through the years.
Over the decades, she’s been a leader in the congregation, serving in many offices and on many committees and working at the district level of United Methodist Women.
It was in the church that she nurtured her own lifetime affinity for music. She directed the choir until it lapsed during the pandemic. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines, a women’s harmony group based in Hastings, and eventually became its director, too.
"Music is very important to me,” she said. “It was important to my family, so I just grew up that way.”
Counting blessings
Sittner got to know her neighbor, Kathy Uldrich, about 40 years ago. Uldrich hadn’t lived in town too long, and the women got well acquainted working together on community improvement efforts. Uldrich joined Sittner as an active member of the church.
Today, Uldrich is pastor of the Juniata and Holstein United Methodist churches. She and Sittner still are neighbors, and they share a meal together every day, watching the cars drive by on their way to the new houses west of town.
Twenty-five years ago, the two women traveled together to England to see Uldrich’s aunt and uncle. As part of that trip, they were able to visit the Netherlands during tulip time in April — a bucket-list item for Sittner.
“All my life I wanted to see the tulips in Holland,” Sittner said. “I’ll never get that out of my mind: the acres and acres of tulips.”
"It was really the peak of tulip season,” Uldrich said. “It was huge.”
Now, Sittner is beyond pleased that her dear friend, a woman she calls “my daughter,” also is her pastor.
She feels good about the life she’s been able to make for herself in her hometown. She’s pleased with the education her sons got at Juniata and Adams Central and with the lives the boys have made for themselves as adults. Dick now is retired and lives in Eagle. Brian is retired in Casper, Wyoming. Doug lives in Juniata and works for the Adams County Highway Department.
Sittner misses some of her old hobbies and admits she can’t remember as well as she once did. She’s wistful for the old days when neighbors got to know each other, when Sunday Schools in small-town churches were bustling with children, and when families took more time for religious activities on Sundays.
Still, she’s grateful — grateful for the time to serve God and enjoy life in a great community.
Her hope for the future is that Juniata residents remember to make time for the Lord and for one another.
“I hope the churches fill up,” she said.
