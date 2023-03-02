Murdaugh Killings

Alex Murdaugh (center), is handcuffed in the courtroom after a guilty verdict in his murder trial was read at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday.

 Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the once-prominent lawyer’s fall from grace.

