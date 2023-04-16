MINDEN — South-central Nebraska farmers who formed the KAAPA (Kearney Area Ag Producers Alliance) Co-op more than 20 years ago had big dreams about building an ethanol plant that would help them keep more of the value from their corn.

They never imagined KAAPA holdings today that include ownership of ethanol plants at Minden and Ravenna, and a grain elevator at Elm Creek, and investments in other plants in Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio and North Dakota.

