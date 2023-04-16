February 2001: Formation of KAAPA Ethanol LLC
February 2001: Formation of KAAPA Ethanol LLC
September 2002 - Initiation of Minden plant construction
November 2003: Start of operations with plant at 40 million gallon annual production capacity
December 2004: Company becomes equity owner in Renewable Products Marketing Group (RMPG)
July 2006: Completion of expansion/debottlenecking at Minden plant to achieve 60-million-gallon capacity
June 2007: Purchase of KAAPA Grains at Elm Creek from a Mitsubishi Corp. subsidary
October 2009:Purchase of interest in the Janesville, Minnesota, ethanol plant from VersaSun bankruptcy. The plant, of Fagen/ICM design, has 100-million-gallon capacity
September 2010: Purchase of controlling interest in Lima, Ohio, ethanol plant
January 2013 - Creation of KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC
December 2013 - Purchase of interest in Hankinson Renewable Energy plant at Hankinson, North Dakota, from Murphy Oil (130-million-gallon capacity
March 2016: KAAPA Ethanol at Minden reaches 80 million gallon capacity
September 2016: Purchase of Ravenna ethanol plant from Abengoa
November 2017 - Expansion of Ravenna plant capacity to 110 million gallons
October 2018: Groundbreaking for new Kearney for KAAPA Ethanol Holdings building that was completed in early 2020
May 2019: Debottlenecking increases Ravenna plant capacity to 135 million gallons
February 2023: Completion of KAAPA Partners Aurora LLC agreement
