CLEVELAND — Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough turned in another impressive start at Progressive Field on Monday night.
The Royals veteran matched his July 9 start against the Guardians. He allowed six hits and one run across six innings of work. The Guardians were kept off-balance as the Royals won the series opener 5-3.
Yarbrough commanded the strike zone by locating pitches in all four quadrants. He threw 99 pitches (67 strikes) and relied on four primary offerings: his curveball, sinker, cutter and changeup.
The Guardians chased each pitch. Yarbrough induced 53 swings, 14 called strikes and seven whiffs. As a result, Yarbrough had an efficient evening and didn't walk a batter.
The Royals' offense, meanwhile, provided him enough run support. Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia hit home runs. The Royals have slugged six homers in the last two games, and Perez has now homered on back-to-back days after a prolonged long-ball drought.
Guardians starter Logan Allen took the loss. He allowed five runs and struck out five batters in seven innings.
Cleveland made a late run. In the seventh inning, Guardians outfielder Myles Straw hit a two-run single to cut into the deficit.
However, the Royals held on to win their 29th game. Royals closer Scott Barlow earned his 12th save of the season.
Here are more notables from Monday's game:
Double Take: Edward Olivares cashes in
The Royals got on the board early against the Guardians.
In the second inning, Edward Olivares drilled a two-run double against Allen. Olivares hit a 78.6 mph sweeper off the left-field wall. Royals first baseman Matt Duffy and center fielder Kyle Isbel scored on the play.
The run support — a 2-0 lead — gave Yarbrough some cushion against a dynamic Guardians lineup.
Olivares has six hits since returning from a left-oblique strain July 18. In that span, he has recorded four RBIs and scored four runs.
Royals' Perez homers in consecutive games
Perez provided some quality insurance in the sixth inning, belting a two-run homer into the left-field seats. The blast traveled 420 feet and registered a 108.6 mph exit velocity.
Perez has a team-leading 17 home runs this season. It was his fourth time hitting a homer on consecutive days. Perez last did so on June 11-12 against the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds, respectively.
The home run was also his 200th when starting as a catcher.
What's next: The Royals continue their series against the Guardians on Tuesday. Zack Greinke will start for KC Tuesday against Aaron Civale. Alec Marsh is set to pitch the series finale for the Royals Wednesday afternoon.
