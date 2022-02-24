HALL COUNTY — A Kansas man was apprehended in western Hall County early Thursday morning after traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 and fleeing, then resisting arrest.
Casey Jasper, 31, of Chanute, Kansas, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and several other charges, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.
He was booked into the Hall County Jail.
According to NSP, the incident began about 2:20 a.m. Thursday when a state trooper observed an Acura MDX traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 300 near Wood River. The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and stop. But when the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, the vehicle accelerated and fled.
The Acura continued westbound in the eastbound lanes. A short time later, the officer performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The driver refused to exit the vehicle. As troopers attempted to remove him, he kicked a trooper multiple times, NSP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.