Ingenuity, construction skills, knowledge of physics, a little hard work and a whole lot of old-fashioned good luck may be the keys to glory in the Kool-Aid Days Kardboard Boat Races planned for Sunday at Lake Hastings.
The races are a featured event and staple on the Kool-Aid Days schedule each year, helping to punctuate a long weekend of festivities. In 2021, the races attracted 19 entries — up sharply from 12 in 2019 and zero in the pandemic year 2020.
Registration begins at noon, and boats will be on display until race time. First paddles dip into the lake at 2 p.m.
Hardy solo mariners will compete in youth (age 7-12), junior (13-17) and adult (18 and up) age categories in racing homemade boats over a 150-yard course on the lake. Teams will compete in youth (age 7-12) and adult (13 and up) age categories, depending on the age of the oldest team member on race day.
While many (OK, most) boats are likely to sink before finishing the course, a few crews may fare better. Medals will be awarded to the fastest boats in each division, and trophies will be presented for Best Kool-Aid Days Theme, Most Spectacular Sinking and People’s Choice.
First-place winners in each category and division compete for the day’s top award, The Kool-Aid Cup, in a separate race at the end.
According to race organizers, boat builders and those who love them should think through what might happen when a cardboard vessel with one or more crew members aboard takes to the water.
How might they remain seaworthy as the cardboard gets wet and amid all the commotion?
When it comes to the cardboard, less is more, the organizers advise.
The race rules stipulate that all boats must be built new for this year’s competition, and all must be constructed of “normal, regular, ordinary, everyday corrugated cardboard.”
No waxed, weather-sealed, rolled, pressed or reinforced cardboard is allowed.
The ordinary cardboard that is required might be found at recycling centers, appliance or electronics stores, department stores, discount clubs and similar establishments.
So, how do boat builders hold their cardboard together?
Glue and tape are the key materials. No nails, metal, wood fasteners or staples may be used in final construction.
Any one-part glue is allowed, but two-part or epoxy glues are prohibited. Any paintable one-part substance may be used for waterproofing and decoration, but no oil-based paints, fiberglass resins, or other two-part finishes may are permitted. No urethane-based products or tar substances are allowed, either.
Joints and seams may be glued and/or taped, the rules say. Duct tape, contact cement, rubber cement or construction adhesive are fair game.
Competitors are not allowed to gain an edge by incorporating any materials that would provide buoyancy, aid in flotation or make the hull rigid. This means no styrofoam, wood, metal, rubber inflatable devices or other materials are allowed for the keel, transom, ribs or.
Likewise, no sandbags or similar materials may be used as ballast.
As long as they are not used as structural or flotation elements, decorations (and costumes for crew members) are highly encouraged. Boats just can’t have sharp edges, pointy objects or anything else that could cause injuries.
The boat races are open to crew members age 7 and up. Those under 18 must have a release form signed by their parents or guardians.
Crews must provide their own U.S. Coast Guard-approved, appropriately sized life jackets as well as paddles, oars or other rowing devices. No outboard motors, solar arrays, nuclear reactors, hamster wheels or other non-human power sources are permitted.
All boats are inspected by the judges prior to race time, and crews will have an opportunity to remedy any identified correctable problems.
Race organizers emphasize, however, that the main purpose of the event is to have fun in the sun.
Landlubbing spectators are invited to turn out at the lake to inspect the boats, visit with the competitors and drink six flavors of Kool-Aid, which will be available free to mug owners from noon to 3 p.m. Food vendors and Kool-Aid Kollectible sales also will be open for business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.