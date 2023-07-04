Film-Indiana Jones-Karen Allen
Karen Allen arrives at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in Los Angeles on June 14. Allen portrayed Marion Ravenwood in “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

 Jordan Strauss/Invision

NEW YORK — Indiana Jones. Karen Allen always knew he’d come walking back through her door.

Since 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Allen has been only a sporadic presence in the subsequent sequels. But the glow of the freckled, big-eyed actor who so memorably played Marion Ravenwood has only grown stronger over time.

