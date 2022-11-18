Hastings, Nebraska, resident Karen L. Kraft, 70, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Karen L. Kraft, 70, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.