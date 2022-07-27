MINDEN — Following a recent tragedy for one of Kearney County’s larger communities, the beer garden and cornhole tournament that were planned to be part of this year’s county fair here this weekend have been canceled.
In a social media post announcing the cancellations, the Kearney County Agricultural Society added that thoughts and prayers continue for the Wilcox community as it mourns the loss of James “Jarad” Robinson, an active community member who served on the local volunteer fire department.
Robinson died July 16 of injuries sustained in a farm accident. He was 39.
In one addition to the fair schedule, the Minden and Axtell FFA chapters will work together to sponsor a Cow Pie Bingo game on the fairgrounds at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from Cow Pie Bingo will benefit the Robinson family, which includes Jarad’s wife, Lyndsay, and their three sons.
Kearney County Fair days are Friday through Sunday, with the livestock premium auction scheduled for Monday morning. The fairgrounds are on North Nebraska Highway 10 at the edge of town.
River City Amusements will operate the midway carnival Friday through Sunday nights. Other entertainment highlights will include mutton bustin’ at 4 p.m. Sunday with the ranch rodeo to follow at 6:30.
