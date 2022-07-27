MINDEN — Following a recent tragedy for one of Kearney County’s larger communities, the beer garden and cornhole tournament that were planned to be part of this year’s county fair here this weekend have been canceled.

In a social media post announcing the cancellations, the Kearney County Agricultural Society added that thoughts and prayers continue for the Wilcox community as it mourns the loss of James “Jarad” Robinson, an active community member who served on the local volunteer fire department.

