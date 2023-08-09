Oregon Trail Rodeo Wes Keebler

Thirty-one years after helping get the event off the ground, Wes Keebler of Inland continues to volunteer with the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

 Courtesy

Wes Keebler spent much of his life in the banking and rodeo worlds.

The Inland man is one of the original founders of the Oregon Trail Rodeo, the pro rodeo coming to the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings Aug. 18-20.

