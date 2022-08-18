Diane Keller of rural Harvard, a longtime member of the Central Community College Board of Governors, has been named the winner of the 2022 Western Region Trustee Leadership Award by the Association of Community Colleges Trustees.
The award recognizes community college leaders for meeting the needs of their communities.
Keller will receive the award during the 53rd annual ACCT Leadership Congress in New York City in October.
As a regional award recipient, Keller is one of five nominees for ACCT’s M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award, which also will be presented at the October gathering.
Keller has been a member of the CCC Board of Governors since 2000 and has served in numerous leadership positions, including two terms as chair.
In 2021, Keller received the Nebraska Community College Association Governors Award for outstanding leadership. She twice served as president and vice president of the NCCA board and one term each as board secretary and treasurer.
Keller recently retired following a 50-year career with Memorial Community Health Inc., in Aurora. She was CEO for her final 18 years with the organization, which operates Memorial Hospital and associated clinics.
She and her husband, Keith, live on a farm near Harvard. They have two grown children.
In a news release announcing the regional award, CCC said Keller has advocated at the local, state and national levels for the competence of two-year registered nursing programs.
She is an active proponent of CCC’s lead role in multiple statewide grants and initiatives including the Nebraska Math Readiness Project, National Science Foundation mechatronics grants, U.S. Department of Labor transportation grants, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health occupation grants, and U.S. Department of Education veterans services grants. Each of those endeavors required CCC to work with local industry, students, peer community colleges and area high schools.
Keller also has supported initiatives in entrepreneurship, precision agriculture and student support services including TRIO, federal and state aid to students, the American Association of Community Colleges’ Equity Transfer Initiative, and AACC’s Metallica Scholars Initiative.
“I was pleased and proud to nominate Diane for this well-deserved award,” said John Novotny, current chair of the CCC board. “She exemplifies what the award is all about. Diane has broken ground and paved paths for women and all that do public service and does it from the heart. I am so happy for her and all her accomplishments.”
Central Community College provides services in a 25-county area and maintains campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus along with centers in Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington and Ord. Board members are elected by voters.
Matt Gotschall, CCC president, praised Keller’s contributions.
“Diane Keller has been an outstanding board member and very knowledgeable about so many program areas including nursing, allied health, agriculture and business,” Gotschall said. “She has dedicated hundreds of hours to not only making CCC better, but the entire Nebraska community college system.”
