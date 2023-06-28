TRV-UST-BARBIE-MANSION-AIRBNB-MCT
Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb.

 Hogwash Studios via TNS

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party — at the real-life Malibu Dreamhouse.

Airbnb announced this week that the hot-pink, beach-side mansion inspired by the toy home of the same name will be available to book for a limited time next month — with a twist. This time, Barbie’s blond beau, Ken, will be hosting.

