KENESAW — As the giant Christmas tree on Smith Avenue was illuminated, “Joy to the World” played over the loud speaker and snow blew from atop a building in downtown, visitors to the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting Saturday night were awed.

The Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition coordinated events throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, culminating with the lighting of the giant Christmas tree.

Kenesaw snow

A snow machine adds to the atmosphere at the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting on Saturday.
kenesaw downtown crowd

More than 500 people attended the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting activities on Saturday.
