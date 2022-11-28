KENESAW — As the giant Christmas tree on Smith Avenue was illuminated, “Joy to the World” played over the loud speaker and snow blew from atop a building in downtown, visitors to the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting Saturday night were awed.
The Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition coordinated events throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, culminating with the lighting of the giant Christmas tree.
In spite of temperatures around 50 degrees, there was snow for the lighting courtesy of Nebraska Realty in Hastings.
“We had a lot of snow from the snow machine and everyone was in awe of everything that went on,” said Liam Parker, president of the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition.
Everyone’s jaws dropped, he said.
Saturday’s festivities continued the success of the first Kenesaw Christmas Lighting, in 2021.
Parker estimates more than 500 people attended the festivities.
That includes about 300 people who ate a pork tenderloin supper served by the Silver Dollar Bar at the fire hall.
Other activities included a tour of homes in the afternoon beginning at the Kenesaw Heritage Museum.
“I know a lot of the ladies in town enjoyed going around to everybody’s home,” Parker said. “I think that went over very well. We’re hoping for next year to get some more homes. There were three participating homes this year.”
Evening activities included the Christmas Kids’ Carnival at Apfel Funeral Home, sponsored by the Kenesaw Public School FFA chapter; vendors and businesses open; a living Nativity scene; a tour of local churches; carriage rides; a Trail of Lights featuring decorated homes in and around Kenesaw; and an open house at the old Exchange Bank of Kenesaw building on Smith Avenue, which is being renovated into a new home for the museum and a year ago was decorated with numerous Christmas trees.
In all, about 50 volunteers made the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting possible.
“We couldn’t do it without this community,” Parker said. “They’re the reason we get all this done.”
He said McKinnley Kroos, Celebration Coalition vice president, is his “partner in crime.”
“If I have an idea, she’s usually right there with me helping me,” he said. “She supports me and my crazy ideas, and I support her and her crazy ideas.”
The kids’ carnival was new this year, and drew more than 100 children.
“The kids loved that,” Parker said. “That was brand new. It really filled that space in between the times.”
Children also had a chance to visit Santa Claus at Apfel Funeral Home.
Whitney Morgan, who grew up in Kenesaw but now lives in Wyoming and was back home visiting family, was impressed with the activities on Saturday including the kids’ carnival.
She attended the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting with her sister, Kelsey Brisbin of rural Kenesaw, and their collective six children, ages 11 to 5.
“It’s exciting to get everyone out and about in downtown Kenesaw, see the lights and celebrate Christmas together in the community,” Morgan said.
She also liked the weather.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “The kids are in sweatshirts and enjoying life. Everything came together perfectly.”
About a dozen Kenesaw FFA club members helped with carnival games like ring toss, pin the nose on Rudolph, putt-putt and bean bag toss.
“I think it is a great opportunity for my students to interact with the younger kids in the community,” said Siera Meyer, Kenesaw 7-12 agricultural science teacher. “We have such good support for the chapter in this town, and this carnival is a way for us to give back to the community and be involved in the festivities.”
Parker, who himself was an FFA and FBLA club member before graduating from Kenesaw High School in 2021, was impressed with FFA club members’ participation.
“To see young kids willing to come out and take time out of their days, they could be doing hundreds of other things,” he said. “But they’re like, ‘No, we’re going to run this carnival.’ ”
Parker wants to share his love for the Christmas holiday as well as his love for his community.
Engagement is crucial to the success of a small town, he said.
“This is a great way for people from out of town to say, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool place. I would like to go see it,’ ” he said. “We want to get our name out there. We don’t want to just be ‘Oh, there’s a town over by Hastings.’ We want to be stand alone as ‘the town by the Tri-Cities.’ ”
