When it comes to winning world championships, Kenesaw teen Carly Kleier isn’t horsing around.
Kleier, 13, is coming off a most incredible run of four top world championship medal performances at the 73rd Annual National Appaloosa Horse Show & Youth World Championship Horse Show in Tulsa, Ok. July 24-Aug. 8. The granddaughter of hall of fame horse trainer Jim Jirkovsky and equestrian competition judge Sandy Jirkovsky, she has been mounting up for competitions since age 3, though her actual first time on a horse was closer to six months of age.
Competing in the 18-and-under class, her wins at the world championship competition included top finishes in boxing, ranch riding, ranch reining, and steer daubing, as well as reserve world champion honors in steer daubing.
She also corralled reserve high point youth 13 and under honors.
“It’s a lot of work, (but) I’m kind of used to it by now,” she said of her high level of competition. “I’ve always rode. It’s mostly about the right mindset.
“It’s a lot pressure. Everybody is watching and you’re competing with the best of the best all over the country. You definitely have to be confidant and put in the work, because it’s a lot.”
Her success has been a family affair, one shared by her parents, Brett and Jill Kleier, the Jirkovskys, Roger Kleier, her grandfather horse enthusiast on her father’s side, and Kendell, her six-year-old sister and No. 1 fan.
“It’s been good for everybody,” Jill said of her daughter's success. “It definitely takes a village. We go to all the shows.”
Surrounded by family and friends, Carly feels amply supported in her equestrian endeavors.
“I love being around all these great people and animals,” she said. “The environment is just so amazing. It’s a big family.
“Everyone is so nice and kind to each other. So many people encourage you and cheer you on. It’s incredible!”
In addition to the support she receives, perhaps the biggest edge Carly has on her competition is the face time she gets with her grandparents at their J Bar S training ranch in Gainsville, Tex. Prior to her multi-World championship wins in Tulsa, she spent five summers living and training with them, building an added confidence that Jill said she notices each time she enters the ring to compete.
“She had a huge change in confidence level after spending summers down there,” she said. “You could just tell in the way she rode, she was more confident in what she was doing. That definitely translated in the arena.”
Carly agreed, calling the isolation time apart from her immediate family and friends each summer a willing sacrifice on behalf of her avocation.
“The commitment is hard, but I just think of it as I’m doing this to make myself better,” she said. “If I think of it as ‘I need to do this’ I feel like that makes it less fun.”
And so it is with her other sports activities, which include volleyball, basketball, and track. That she is able to maintain her sanity and health while taking on so many extra-curricular sporting activities throughout the year (she refrains from winter sports to re-charge her batteries) is a testament to her mental toughness and stamina.
Compartmentalizing each activity in her mind makes it possible to process the big picture without feeling too overwhelmed by it all, she said.
“If you focus on all the stuff you’re doing, it would be a big strain on you,” she said. "I normally try to put all my focus into one. In nationals, it’s just focusing on horse, in volleyball, I focus on volleyball, basketball, on basketball.
“I have very good focus and confidence when I ride, and that kind of carries over into volleyball and basketball. It can be difficult and quite exhausting sometimes, but I love all of it.”
Despite having little free time most days to spend with her friends outside the ring or off the court, she still manages to keep in touch with many of them through social media and between classes at school. Having friends outside of her competitive realm helps her maintain a healthy balance between work and play, she said.
“I definitely pick up where I left off at school,” she said. “It gives me a break from all the (other) stuff here.
“I definitely enjoy spending time with people that I show with. I have friends in Wisconsin, Florida, South Dakota, Iowa, and Texas, that I would not have had the opportunity to know if I wasn’t showing.”
