New graduates of Kenesaw High School celebrate with a bang as they turn their tassels during commencement ceremonies May 13, 2023, in the school gymnasium.

KENESAW — The 18 graduating seniors at Kenesaw High School Saturday were praised for their demonstration of excellence, pride and grit as Blue Devils.

Rick Masters, superintendent of Kenesaw Public School, paid tribute to the class for accomplishments in the classroom and in standardized assessments; in athletics; and in activities.

p05-15-23KENgrad2.jpg
Kenesaw graduates pop off confetti during their commencement ceremony. From left is Joel Katzberg, Jadyn Jackman, Kaleb Hosier and Blake Hoelting.
p05-15-23KENgrad3.jpg
Nickolas Kuehn (left) and Lane Kelley look at their diplomas during Kenesaw’s commencement ceremony Saturday.
p05-15-23KENgrad4.jpg
Lydia Schukei greets her parents, Mike and Teresa, during Kenesaw’s commencement ceremony Saturday.
p05-15-23KENgrad5.jpg
CeCelia Parker waves during Kenesaw’s commencement ceremony Saturday.
