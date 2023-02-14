KENESAW — Members of the Kenesaw school board approved contracts for two of three main administrative positions on Monday during the board's regular meeting.
The board voted to approve a contract for Superintendent Rick Masters with a salary of $142,300 for the 2023-24 school year.
The board also approved a contract for high school principal Nicole LeClaire with a salary of $90,000 for upcoming school year.
A contract for the elementary school principal, Joe Wiechman, wasn’t discussed at the meeting.
About 30 parents and teachers at Kenesaw Public Schools came out to support Wiechman during the regular meeting on Jan. 11 after questions about his continued employment arose in December.
At the Dec. 12, 2022, board meeting, the board approved the hiring of Masters and LeClaire for the 2023-24 school year, but didn't re-hire Wiechman.
A special meeting had been scheduled for Jan. 4 to discuss Wiechman’s employment, but that meeting was canceled after Wiechman submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 3. That letter of resignation later was rescinded.
At the Jan. 11 board meeting, three parents spoke in favor of retaining Wiechman as principal. The board didn’t discuss Wiechman’s contract at the meeting because no items regarding his employment were on the agenda.
On Jan. 16, the board had a special meeting regarding Wiechman’s employment and went into closed session for about four hours to evaluate his job performance, according to minutes of the meeting.
Following the closed session, board member Kay Sidders made a motion:
“Whereas, Superintendent Rick Masters notified Joe Wiechman on January 5, 2023, that the Board of Education would consider the termination of his employment contract at the close of the 2022-23 contract year; and whereas, Mr. Wiechman did not send a request for a hearing on the proposed cancellation or termination of his employment contract within seven days of receiving the notice; and whereas, the school district has complied with all requirements of statute and policy regarding the termination of Mr. Wiechman's contract; now, therefore I move that Mr. Wiechman's employment contract be terminated, and the same is hereby terminated as of the close of the 2022-23 contract year.”
Five members of the board voted in favor of the motion to terminate Wiechman’s employment. Board President Marlin Kimle voted against the motion.
