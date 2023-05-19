KENESAW — Teaching was never in Kristen Benton’s original life plan.
But now, listening to her talk about her passion for it, one might think it’s where she was meant to be all along.
Benton, the high school science teacher at Kenesaw Public Schools, recently was named one of the Nebraska finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The other finalists representing Nebraska for science are Jennifer Jones from Ogallala High School and Chelle Gillan from Central City Public Schools. Angela Daughtrey from Bellevue West High School and Arnold Talero from Norris Public School will represent the state for math.
Benton’s path to education began in Michigan. She grew up outside of Detroit and earned a degree in engineering before working in the automobile industry for several years.
“Then I got laid off during the recession in 2009,” she said. “There were all kinds of calls to get your teaching certificate. It doesn’t take that long. We need a lot of teachers. So I went back to school and got my teaching certificate.”
Upon graduating, Benton discovered the teaching jobs had all filled in the Detroit area, so she went back into engineering for a few years.
Then, seven years ago her husband Robert got a position at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, bringing the family to Nebraska.
“There wasn’t a lot of manufacturing, so I went back to teaching,” she said.
Through all of her schooling and introduction to the education world, Benton had no idea that there were schools where one teacher taught all the science classes. Everything about it was a bit of a shock when she arrived in Kenesaw.
“I thought I was from a small town,” she said. “I am not. I thought I grew up on a farm. I did not. It’s really different.”
Upon getting the position at Kenesaw, Benton discovered that she was teaching all science classes for students grades 7-12.
“It was insane,” she said. “I worked 90 hours a week the whole first year, and I never sat down, and my hair was on fire all the time.”
She eventually said it was too much, and the classes for seventh- and eighth-graders now are taught by a second staff member.
“I’ve just been kind of making small headway. I make little changes at a time, and I think I’m finally getting there,” Benton said. “People told me it will take three years when you finally settle down and it all feels normal. And it’s taken me seven.”
By giving up the junior high classes, Benton was able to start offering advanced-placement courses, as well, rotating them on an annual basis. She’s already taught AP physics and biology and is now studying to teach AP chemistry next year.
“I have never taught the same schedule twice,” she said. “It’s crazy.”
While it’s all a little crazy, Benton loves the challenge of the AP classes that she believes makes her a better teacher for all of her students.
“It’s making my classes more interesting, and I start to see more connections between things that I didn’t see before,” she said.
Before she started teaching, this engineer would say that “squishy science isn’t my thing.” Having gone back and studying biology again, Benton said she now understands the connection between physics and biology and how to more easily teach it to her students.
“Now that I have to be able to explain it to the kids and I spend so much time reading and researching, it all comes together,” she said. “Learning every day and making new connections is the best part.”
Benton said she was shocked and humbled when she found that her principal, Nicole LeClaire, had nominated her for the presidential award.
“I never feel like I am good at this job because there is so much to learn, and I am constantly changing and making improvements, but I’m not where I want to be yet,” Benton said. “I think she looks at me and she’s like, ‘You are going to get there and along the way you’re a great educator.’ But I think my perfection level is up here and here is where I am at now. It’s nice to have someone with an outside perspective see how hard I work at it and make that nomination.”
One interesting aspect of the PAEMST awards program is that a great deal of time passes between teachers being selected as state finalists and the two winners for each state being named. In fact, on average it takes about two years.
That’s why a past winner told Benton and the other nominees at the reception to reapply because the application process is a great way for teachers to reflect on their jobs.
“Honestly the application process itself makes you reflect on your teaching style and how you learn from students to improve your curriculum, so the process itself is rewarding,” Benton said.
The process requires multiple letters of recommendation, an application from the teacher, and a lesson plan that is then taught on video, along with a reflection.
Benton said that she knows she always will be changing and improving as a teacher, just as the field of science always is evolving.
“As a scientist our work is never done,” she said. “We just don’t have the technology to see the next step or the new connections or whatever it is. As technology improves, our ability to understand the natural world also improves and we learn new things. We’re never done learning in science, and that is exactly true of being a science teacher. I’m never done. It’s always changing.”
