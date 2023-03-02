KENESAW — Numerous students at Kenesaw Public School here were named to honor rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.

Students receiving all “A” grades are named to the “A”” Honor Roll. Students receiving no other grade lower than a “B” are named to the “B” Honor Roll. All class grades are figured the same for honor roll status.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags