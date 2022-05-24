KENESAW — The following students were named to honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2021-22 academic year at Kenesaw Public School:
Students receiving all “A” grades were listed on the “A” Honor Roll. Students receiving no grade lower than a “B” were placed on the “B” Honor Roll. All class grades were figured the same for honor roll status.
‘A’ Honor Roll
Seniors: Sean Duffy, Izabella Eckhardt, Michaela Edwards, Lisa Johansen, Trey Kennedy, Natalie Kyle, Rylee Legg, Shawna McKimmey, Chloe Uden
Juniors: Luke Burr, Blake Hoelting, Jaydn Jackman, Joel Katzberg, Kayla Mack, Cecelia Parker, Madeline Pulver, Trinity Sidders, Randyn Uden, Taten Uden
Sophomores: Katelyn Edwards, James Haidley, Kassandra Kimle
Freshmen: Lilia Burr, Avery Kelley, Bentley Olson, Elise Schukei, Chase Uden, Jorja Uden
Eighth-graders: Piper Belz, Adam Denkert, Braden Erickson, Helen Keiser, Kamille Kennedy, Sylvia Schneider
Seventh-graders: Ashlyn Hess, Hayli Jeremias, Morgen Kauk, Brooklyn Peshek, Hayleigh Spencer, Cade Uden, Cora Walker
‘B’ Honor Roll
Seniors: Tyson Denkert, Cassidy Gallagher, Eli Jensen, Baylen Johnson, Meike Kenter, Julia Krag, Halle Nienheuser, Dominga Sanchez, Cecilia Schuster, Meadow Wagoner
Juniors: Lane Kelley, Nickolas Kuehn, Lydia Schukei, Jayden Smith
Sophomores: Kynsie Adams, William Belz, Jillian Larson, Emanuel Montoya, Silas Purdy, Cori Ann Rostvet, Levi Schroeder
Freshmen: Madyson Ciemnoczolowski, Brooke Dittmer, Alivia Hellner, Kiahna Holt, Ashlyn Katzberg, Jravin Suck
Eighth-graders: Blake Kimle, Carly Kleier, Kaitlyn Langenberg, Lillian Randall
Seventh-graders: Nathan Gerloff, Sierra Harmon, Jace Kauk , Linden Kimle, Brylee Petersen, Denver Simmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.