KENESAW — Water woes should be resolved in a matter of days here in the aftermath of a water main break that caused the village to lose water for a period on Sunday.
Sarah Kroos, chair of the Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees, said the damaged water main has been repaired and the village is in the process of confirming no bacteriological contamination has occurred.
A water sample was submitted for testing Monday morning, and a second sample will be submitted after 24 hours have elapsed. Once two samples confirm the water supply is safe, the village will lift the boil water advisory that was issued Sunday.
“We appreciate everybody’s patience and understanding,” she said.
Kroos said village officials decided to issue the boil water advisory to ensure public safety after the water system had to be depressurized during the repair process. Anytime the water system loses pressure, there is a possibility of bacteria growth.
“We just chose to be extra cautious,” she said. “It was highly recommended by the state. We thought it was better to err on the side of caution.”
The water main break was discovered on Saturday, and employees started working to repair the line while leaving the system pressurized. The problem continued to escalate until it became apparent the lines couldn’t be fixed while the system was under pressure.
To make the necessary repairs, water to the entire town had to be shut off for an unknown amount of time.
Kroos said board members started working to find alternative water sources for residents to use on a temporary basis because they didn’t know how long the water would be out.
“As soon as we lost water in the entire town, we got on the phone and started calling around,” she said. “We have wonderful businesses in the Tri-City area who were able to help.”
Employees made repairs after a couple hours, but the loss in pressure to the system led the board to issue a boil water advisory until testing could be completed.
The village board worked with the volunteer fire department and other community volunteers to post notices of the advisory at residences. They posted information on the village’s Facebook page to keep residents informed and worked with Adams County Emergency Management to send an emergency alert to citizens in the area to make sure everyone affected was alerted to the situation.
Members of the village board were available Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions from the public about the situation.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can to get the word out,” Kroos said.
Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before consumption as a precaution to destroy any bacteria present and prevent people from becoming ill. Residents are advised to avoid using water for brushing teeth and not to allow water in their eyes, nose or mouth when showering.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citizens under a boil water advisory should use bottled water or boil tap water before use, even if it's filtered.
Village officials made arrangements for water to be available at the Kenesaw Volunteer Fire Department and Kenesaw Market.
Kroos said she appreciates the help from her fellow board members and volunteers in the community who helped mitigate the situation.
“Our community is wonderful,” she said. “I’ve been on board for many years, and it’s just great to have a community that will come together.”
