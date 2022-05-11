At the end of voting in Nebraska’s primary election on Tuesday, just 1,228 votes separated incumbent University of Nebraska Regent Paul Kenney from challenger Julie Hehnke.
Both advance to the November general election in the nonpartisan race for the District 6 board seat.
According to unofficial results from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, Kenney garnered 22,359 votes districtwide, compared to 21,131 for Hehnke. Kenney had 51.41% of the vote, and Hehnke had 48.59%.
The regents oversee the administration and operations of the University of Nebraska system. The board includes eight members and four non-voting student representatives.
Kenney is an Amherst area farmer, rancher and agribusinessman. He is well-known as one of the founders of the Kearney Area Agricultural Producers Alliance and is the founding and longtime chairman of the board of KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC, which operates fuel ethanol plants in Kearney and Buffalo counties.
He first was elected to the Board of Regents in 2016 and is finishing his first, six-year term of office. He was board chairman in 2021.
Hehnke is the guidance counselor at Grand Island Central Catholic High School and previously worked for the Grand Island Public Schools. She served on the Grand Island City Council from 2012-20.
Regents District 6 encompasses 18 counties in south central, central and north central Nebraska and is home to about 241,000 residents. Tribland counties in the district are Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, Fillmore, Clay, Adams, Kearney, Hall and Hamilton.
Among the counties in Tribland, Kenney received the most votes in Adams, Hall and Hamilton counties.
In neighboring Regents District 7, former state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City, a former member of the Nebraska State Board of Education, advanced to the November general election. A third candidate, Nolan Gurnsey of Sutherland, was eliminated from contention.
