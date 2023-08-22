Union Day of Solidarity
Ron Perlman speaks at the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO.

LOS ANGELES — Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen, a pair of fictional former politicos, turned Hollywood’s strikes into a rousing campaign rally Tuesday with speeches celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large.

“We are here because we know that unions matter,” said Washington, who played a political fixer on ABC’s “Scandal.” “Not only do we have solidarity within our union, we have solidarity between our unions, because we are workers.”

