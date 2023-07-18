Citing “recent conversations,” the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District board of directors postponed the special meeting that had been scheduled for Monday to deal with a key issue related to its controversial merger plans.

The purpose of the special meeting was to consider a proposed amendment to the district’s charter aimed at clearing the way for Central’s planned merger with the Dawson Public Power District — a proposed merger that has drawn strenuous opposition from Central’s surface water irrigators and other constituents.

0
0
0
0
0