Citing “recent conversations,” the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District board of directors postponed the special meeting that had been scheduled for Monday to deal with a key issue related to its controversial merger plans.
The purpose of the special meeting was to consider a proposed amendment to the district’s charter aimed at clearing the way for Central’s planned merger with the Dawson Public Power District — a proposed merger that has drawn strenuous opposition from Central’s surface water irrigators and other constituents.
An announcement posted in the meeting-notices area of Central’s website — in a July 15 article, the Kearney Hub reported that the notice appeared sometime on July 14 — said the Central meeting now would take place sometime later in July, and that a planned Dawson board meeting also was being postponed.
“Given recent conversations, the special meeting … scheduled for July 17, 2023, is being postponed to later this month,” the announcement reads. “Dawson Public Power District will likewise postpone their special board meeting to further support these conversations.”
Central, which is headquartered in Holdrege, produces hydroelectricity at plants near Ogallala, Brady and Lexington and sells the power at wholesale to retailers. Central also delivers surface irrigation water to farmers mainly in Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties.
Dawson, headquartered in Lexington, buys electricity at wholesale and re-sells it at retail to customers in rural areas and local communities in several west-central and south-central Nebraska counties.
In October 2022, the two districts’ respective boards of directors voted to merge, with Dawson to dissolve and be absorbed by Central. The merged entity would be known as the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District and be based in Lexington.
Applications related to the proposed merger — a request by Central to amend its charter reflecting the intended merger, and a companion request from Dawson seeking permission to dissolve — were submitted to the Nebraska Power Review Board, which under state law has the power to approve or reject them.
A grassroots group of opponents, called Citizens Against the Merger, formed during the fall and was granted legal standing to argue against the proposed applications in an evidentiary hearing conducted last winter.
In April, the Power Review Board denied the Central and Dawson applications, citing a technical problem: Namely, the lack of a statement in Central’s existing charter explicitly saying that district does not have the ability to issue general-obligation bonds. The state panel offered the districts a chance to go back and fix the language problem, then resubmit their applications for consideration on the merits.
On June 20, Central and Dawson jointly announced plans to conduct the July 17 special board meetings — Central’s at 9 a.m. in Holdrege, Dawson’s at 10 a.m. at its Lexington headquarters.
Central’s board had intended to consider amending its charter to add the bonding language the Power Review Board said was necessary. Dawson’s board had intended to consider submitting a fresh petition to resolve, based on the Central board’s charter amendment. Public comment was to have been allowed at each meeting.
Subsequently, both districts’ boards approved bylaws to govern the combined entity’s board should the Power Review Board ultimately allow the merger to occur.
Irrigators and other opponents of the proposed merger in the Central district have argued the transaction eventually would leave Central underrepresented on the combined entity’s governing board; would give short shrift to the irrigation side of the operation; and would put Central, which is debt-free, on the hook for debt the Dawson district has incurred through the years.
Since 1941, Central has impounded North Platte River water in Lake McConaughy; run it through a hydroelectric plant below Kingsley Dam there; diverted the water to the North Platte area through a canal; used the water for additional hydropower generation at the Jeffrey and the Johnson Nos. 1 and 2 (J-1 and J-2) power plants near Brady and Lexington, respectively; then delivered the water to serve surface irrigators south of the Platte River in the “Tri-County” area of Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties. The district has some irrigation customers in Lincoln and Dawson counties, as well.
Altogether, the Central irrigation project provides for surface irrigation of about 111,000 acres, plus another 100,000 acres supplied with water through contracts with Central. That surface irrigation pre-dates the deep-well irrigation that is now so prominent in the region.
In promoting the proposed merger, Central and Dawson officials have said that if the two districts joined forces, they would be able to generate renewable hydropower and also sell it at retail to customers such as a planned new liquid fertilizer plant at Gothenburg, which is seeking to minimize its carbon footprint.
The Hastings Tribune published an article in its July 15 edition advancing the planned July 17 Central and Dawson board meetings. That article was completed on July 14, the same day Central posted its postponement announcement.
In its July 15 story, the Kearney Hub said Central and Dawson officials it contacted or tried to contact the previous day with inquiries about the meeting postponements either were unavailable, declined comment, or said little to explain the situation.
The Central board’s next publicly announced, scheduled meetings are a committee meeting July 28 and a regular meeting Aug. 7, both starting at 9 a.m. and both at district headquarters in Holdrege.
