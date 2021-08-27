The north part of the intersection at Seventh Street and Denver Avenue will close temporarily for private service work, the city of Hastings has announced.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Windstream will access a manhole junction box in the area to perform service repairs. The work will require the north portion of Denver Avenue to close at Seventh Street.
Eastbound and westbound drivers on Seventh Street will experience reduced lanes at the intersection, which is at the northwest corner of the Mary Lanning Healthcare campus.
The work is expected to take three days, weather permitting.
Barricades, cones and signs will be in place, and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
The city appreciates drivers' patience during the period of inconvenience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.