PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Kidnappers in Haiti released a U.S. nurse and her daughter Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were snatched at gunpoint from the campus of a Christian-run school near Port-au-Prince, underscoring the severe security risks for visitors to a capital city largely controlled by gangs.

The July 27 abduction of Alix Dorsainvil and her child happened the very day the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens to leave "as soon as possible" and ordered the departure of nonemergency U.S. government personnel from Haiti because of security concerns. The country remains under a U.S. "do not travel" advisory.

