APTOPIX Britain Coronation Big Help Out

Britain's Prince Louis eats toasted marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England, Monday. People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.

 DANIEL LEAL/Pool photo via AP

LONDON — If one thread ran throughout the festivities marking the coronation of King Charles III, it was the idea of public service.

It was there when Charles stood before a choirboy at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and promised to serve. It was there in the words of his son, Prince William, during Sunday's concert at Windsor Castle. And it is there in the day of volunteerism that the king called for on Monday's holiday in the U.K.

