The Farmers & Ranchers College organizing committee, which arranges for wintertime continuing education opportunities for agricultural producers, has announced its lineup of programming for 2021-22.
The series kicks off Dec. 9 with a presentation by ag economist Dave Kohl at the Bruning Opera House in Bruning.
Title for Kohl’s workshop is “Increasing Your Odds for Success.” The program will deal with the economic landscape of agriculture, currently beset with challenges ranging from global trade uncertainty and the shift way from fossil fuels to inflation and supply chain bottlenecks.
Kohl is a longtime ag faculty member at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia. He has traveled nearly 10 million miles, given more than 6,500 presentations and published more than 2,250 articles in his long career. He is a staple presenter in the Farmers & Ranchers College series.
Registration will begin at 12:45 p.m., and the program begins at 1.
The 2022 Partners in Progress Beef Seminar (Cow/Calf College) is planned for Jan. 25 on the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center. More details will be announced later.
The series will conclude Feb. 8 with an ag land management program in Geneva covering cash rental rates, lnd values, flex lease arrangements, good communication, a land succession primer, and an overview of federal Farm Service Agency programs for landowners.
The Farmers & Ranchers College is a collaboration of Nebraska Extension and sponsoring area agribusinesses. The programming is provided free of charge, but advance registration is required.
For more information or to register, call the Fillmore County Extension Office at 402-769-3712 or visit go.unl.edu/farmersrancherscollege.
