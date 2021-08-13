At age 34, The Blue Collar Band lead vocalist Ryan Hofmann is old enough to know a wide array of country music old and new and wise enough to leave the swinging-from-the-chandeliers form of entertainment to the younger generation.
“We’re about quality; the music does the moving,” Hoffmann said of the three-man band from Hastings, which will headline at the 23rd Annual Koncert Kool-Aid and fireworks spectacular following the conclusion of the Oregon Trail Rodeo on Aug. 21 at Adams County Fairgrounds.“We want to sound good and involve the crowd.
"Music shouldn’t be a sound — it should be a feeling. We like to get the crowd involved and make them feel like they are part of the show.”
Now in its sixth year, the band (homepage www.facebook.com/thebluecollarbandne) plays a wide selection of music both familiar and original, with most of it layered in lush three-part harmonies seasoned with a country vibe. From covers of Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Luke Combs to Johnny Cash, their always-changing set list offers something most listeners have tapped a foot to, coupled with a batch of original tunes that showcase their capable singer-songwriter sensibilities
The band features Hofmann on lead vocals and guitar, Jeff Morris, lead guitar, and John Williams, cajon (a box shaped percussion instrument).
“We do play some other genres, but the majority of the songs we play are more on the acoustic side and very country,” Hofmann said. “The songs are about having fun with friends, living out in the boondocks and breakups. They’re you’re typical ‘my woman left me, my dog died, and my truck broke down.’”
More importantly, the songs are danceable, minus the usual deafening volume preferred by disc jockeys and arena headliners, thanks to usage of the cajon by Williams.
“John is insanely talented on a real drum kit, but doing his thing on that cajon allows us to play pretty much anywhere," Hofmann said. "We can play in a smaller venue and keep our volume down to where the crowd can have a conversation without having to yell at each other.”
And contrary to what some disc jockeys and may be conditioned to think, hearing damage does not need to be a requisite when listening to live music. Feeling the music should depend more on how well the band plays it and less about how loud it is played, Hofmann said.
“We want them to feel the music we play, have a good time dancing, and just enjoy what we feel is a really good sound,” he said. “We’re really easy to listen to, and when people come and hear us play a couple songs, they don’t want to leave.
“If you want to slow dance or line dance, we’ve got it all covered. If you want to just sit there and listen, we have a pretty good variety. We’re going to make it fun.”
