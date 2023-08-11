Hastings’ connection to Kool-Aid, the iconic soft drink known around the world, is a story of Nebraska ingenuity, entrepreneurship, persistence and hard work.

Although the idea for the product may have been conceived 80 miles away in the village of Hendley, Kool-Aid first was manufactured in Hastings in 1927, where inventor Edwin Perkins and his family worked out of a humble downtown factory across the street from the Burlington railroad depot.

0
0
0
0
0