Hastings’ connection to Kool-Aid, the iconic soft drink known around the world, is a story of Nebraska ingenuity, entrepreneurship, persistence and hard work.
Although the idea for the product may have been conceived 80 miles away in the village of Hendley, Kool-Aid first was manufactured in Hastings in 1927, where inventor Edwin Perkins and his family worked out of a humble downtown factory across the street from the Burlington railroad depot.
While the manufacturing operation was moved to Chicago just four years later, Perkins and his wife, Kitty, made sure the communities where they got their start would benefit greatly from their success for generations to follow. Their Nebraska legacy remains strong today, and in Hastings includes such community assets as Perkins Library and Perkins Auditorium at Hastings College and Perkins Pavilion at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
Here’s a timeline of Kool-Aid events, drawn largely from the Tribune archives and Adams County Historical Society publications:
1889: Edwin Perkins is born in Lewis, Iowa, where his family operates a grocery store. At age 9, the family moves to a farm near Beaver City in Furnas County, Nebraska.
1900: The Perkins family moves from the farm into the small town of Hendley in Furnas County and operates a general merchandise store. Besides working in the story, young Edwin runs science experiments at home and sends away for a kit that includes formulas and labels. He churns out various substances, including extracts and medicinal products, and labels them as manufactured by the Perkins Products Co. A also acquires a small hand printing press and rubber stamp-making equipment so he can produce his own advertising and promotional materials.
1905: Edwin graduates from Hendley High School. As a young man, he serves as the town’s postmaster, takes in job printing work, develops a mail-order business for selling his wares, and establishes a community newspaper, the Hendley Delphic.
1918: Edwin marries his longtime sweetheart from Hendley, Kathryn “Kitty” Shoemaker.
1920: Edwin and Kitty Perkins move to Hastings in an attempt to take the family business, the Perkins Products Co., to the next level of productivity and success. They eventually live at 735 Washington Ave. and operate the business out of a small factory in the 500 block of West First St., manufacturing products ranging from a nicotine addiction remedy called Nix-O-Tine to a gasoline additive labeled Motor-Vigor, along with a line of food, household, health and beauty products that are sold door-to-door by a network of independent agents under the Onor-Maid label.
1927: Perkins invents Kool-Ade, a dehydrated drink powder, as an improvement on an earlier product, Fruit Smack, that was sold as a liquid concentrate in glass bottles. The original flavors are grape, orange, cherry, raspberry, lemon-lime and root beer. The product is introduced for commercial sale in 1928, with customers adding water and their own sugar to quench their families' thirst a gallon at a time.
1931: Edwin, Kitty, and a few employees move their factory to Chicago. Some Perkins family members remain in Hastings working in other aspects of the Perkins enterprises. Various non-food products are discontinued.
1930s: The spelling of Kool-Ade is changed to “Kool-Aid.” Amid the Great Depression, the price of a packet is slashed from 10 cents to 5 cents to make the product more affordable for financially strapped families.
1953: Perkins Products Co. is sold to General Foods, maker of Jell-O and other food items. Subsequent corporate mergers place Kool-Aid under the umbrella of Kraft Foods and, currently KraftHeinz. The product eventually is sold in various forms, including the traditional powder and in prepared forms including Kool-Aid Jammers and Kool-Aid Bursts. In retirement, the Perkinses divided their time between homes in River Forest, Illinois, and Miami Beach, Florida, but continue to support Hastings and its institutions and maintain their membership in the First Christian Church.
1961: Edwin Perkins dies at age 72.
1966-77: Kitty Perkins remains active in philanthropy and serves on the Hastings College Board of Trustees until her death at age 85. Like her husband, she is buried in Hastings’ Parkview Cemetery.
1998: The inaugural Kool-Aid Days celebration takes place in Hastings, with main events taking place downtown. Festival headquarters later moves to Central Community College-Hastings.
2021: Kool-Aid Days and the PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo begin a partnership that includes co-locating and cross-promoting events on the Adams County Fairgrounds the second weekend in August.
2023: Kool-Aid Days organizers select "25 Flavors for 25 Years" as the slogan for the festival's silver-anniversary edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.