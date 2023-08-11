In a land of flavors, oh so grand,
Where vibrant colors paint the sand,
There’s a drink that’s fun and bright,
With Kool-Aid magic, day and night.
From cherry red to lemonade,
A rainbow of hues in every shade,
Pour the powder, watch it swirl,
In a pitcher, a cup, or a twirl.
Blue raspberry, a berry delight,
Grape’s deep hue in the starry night,
Tropical punch with a tangy twist,
Each sip, a fruity, fun-filled tryst.
Orange dreamsicle, a sunny beam,
Watermelon’s freshness, like a dream,
Lime green zing and pink lemonade,
Kool-Aid smiles, never to fade.
With a packet of joy, the magic begins,
Add water and sugar, watch the wins,
Mixing colors, stirring glee,
Kool-Aid spells a jubilant spree.
Kids with mustaches, lips aglow,
Kool-Aid parties, watch them grow,
Picnics, birthdays, summer days,
Kool-Aid’s whimsy forever stays.
A glass of joy, a pitcher of cheer,
Kool-Aid moments, oh so dear,
Sipping laughter, savoring glee,
In every drop, pure ecstasy.
So here’s to Kool-Aid, bold and bright,
A rainbow of memories, a burst of light,
In a world of flavors, forever free,
Kool-Aid fun for you and me!
