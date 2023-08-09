The city of Hastings and local organizations will come alongside the Kool-Aid Days organizing committee to serve up an overflowing pitcher of sweet festivities Aug. 18-20 to honor the soft drink, its inventor, and its ties to Hastings.

Kool-Aid Days 2023 will follow the theme “25 Flavors for 25 Years.” Events are planned for the Adams County Fairgrounds, downtown Hastings, Lake Hastings and the Hastings Museum.

0
0
0
0
0