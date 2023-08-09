The city of Hastings and local organizations will come alongside the Kool-Aid Days organizing committee to serve up an overflowing pitcher of sweet festivities Aug. 18-20 to honor the soft drink, its inventor, and its ties to Hastings.
Kool-Aid Days 2023 will follow the theme “25 Flavors for 25 Years.” Events are planned for the Adams County Fairgrounds, downtown Hastings, Lake Hastings and the Hastings Museum.
Edwin Perkins invented Kool-Aid in 1927. His family company, Perkins Products Co., manufactured Kool-Aid on West First Street in downtown Hastings until 1931 when operations were moved to Chicago.
Perkins sold his company to General Foods in 1953. Today, Kool-Aid is manufactured and sold by KraftHeinz.
Perkins died in 1961. His wife, Kitty, died in 1977. Both maintained ties to Hastings throughout their adult lives, were huge Hastings benefactors, and are buried in Parkview Cemetery.
Kool-Aid Days began in 1998 with key leadership from the late Anne Rohan, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Todd Kirshenbaum, marketing director for the Hastings Museum. Since then, the event has grown and adjusted to changing circumstances, including a move of the principal activities from downtown Hastings to Central Community College-Hastings and more recently to the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Official Kool-Aid Days events take place alongside related activities presented by Hastings Museum, the city Parks and Recreation Department and other entities at multiple locations.
In addition, Kool-Aid Days once again is sharing its weekend with the Oregon Trail Rodeo, which also runs Aug. 18-20 on the fairgrounds.
Here’s the combined schedule:
Aug. 18
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Discount admission is available at the Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., and includes planetarium shows. Separate discount admission is required for the museum’s big-screen theater. For information call 402-461-2399 or visit HastingsMuseum.org.
2-4 p.m.: Senior Fest will include special features for “kids at heart” ages 55 and up on the fairgrounds. Features will include bingo, Eileen’s Cookies, and a down-sized version of the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand.
5:30-7 p.m.: Members of Klub Kool-Aid are invited to a sneak preview event on the fairgrounds. Features will include a visit from the Kool-Aid Man, a barbecue pork dinner and a sneak peak at the brochure of the weekend’s festivities.
7 p.m.: The opening session of the Oregon Trail Rodeo begins in front of the fairgrounds grandstand. Tickets will be available at the gate.
Aug. 19
8 a.m. to noon: The farmer’s market will be open for business in the parking lot adjacent to Highland Park east of the Hastings Museum.
9-11 a.m.: Southern Hills Golf Club, 3005 S. Southern Hills Drive, will present a putting contest with club credit and prizes. For information call 402-463-8006.
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The Hastings Museum will be open extended hours for discount admission, and free family activities are planned. Separate discount admission will be charged for movies in the theater. Free yard games and a Kool-Aid stand with the five original flavors will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free solar observing is planned for 1-5 p.m., weather permitting. For details call 402-461-2399 or visit HastingsMuseum.org.
10 a.m.: The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade will wind its way through downtown Hastings, featuring marching bands and other entries from all over Nebraska. The announcer’s stand will be set up along Denver Avenue.
10 a.m.: The city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a flying disc golf tournament on its course at Lake Hastings, located across the road from the boat ramp on the south side of the lake. Registration will take place by the first hole. A shotgun start is planned. For details call 402-461-2324.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: The World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand will be open for business on the fairgrounds, featuring 25 flavors in honor of the festival’s 25th anniversary. Customers can purchase a commemorative mug or a Kool-Aid Days stainless steel water bottle for unlimited refills. Food vendors selling shaved ice, funnel cakes, ice cream, barbecue sandwiches and other fare also will have their sales windows open.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: For the convenience of visitors, the Kool-Aid Days Trolley will offer rides between the fairgrounds and the museum.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Kool-Aid Days Car Show will be under way on the west end of the fairgrounds’ Activities Building.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kool-Aid Days Kollectibles merchandise including T-shirts, mugs and other items will be available for purchase on the fairgrounds.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids and adults can enjoy giant inflatables and indoor games on the fairgrounds. Face painting and balloon art also will be available.
11:30 a.m. to noon: Registration for the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest begins. Preliminary rounds start at 12:30 p.m. and are divided into age groups. Flight times for each age group will be posted after registration closes.
7 p.m.: The second session of the Oregon Trail Rodeo begins in front of the grandstand. Tickets will be available at the gate.
After rodeo: Kool-Aid Days and the Oregon Trail Rodeo will present fireworks on the fairgrounds.
Aug. 20
7:30 a.m.: Registration for the Kool-Aid Days 5k Fun Run and Walk begins at Lake Hastings. The event begins 9 a.m. Participants can follow a 5k and 1-mile route. Prizes will be awarded.
Noon to 3 p.m.: A Kool-Aid stand featuring six flavors will be open for business at Lake Hastings. Festival foods and Kool-Aid Days merchandise also will be available.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The Hastings Museum will offer discount admission that covers planetarium shows. Separate discount admission is charged for theater shows. Free family activities are planned for noon to 4 p.m. This includes the popular Egg Drop Challenge, with building from 1-3 p.m. and the drop to commence at 3. The challenge is free to the first 150 participants, with eggs and materials provided. A Kool-Aid stand will be available, and free solar observing will take place as the weather permits. To learn more call 402-461-2399 or visit HastingsMuseum.org.
Noon: Registration for the Kool-Aid Kardboard Boat Races opens at Lake Hastings. Boats go on display at noon, and heats begin at 2 p.m. Trophies will be awarded afterward in many categories, including Most Spectacular Sinking.
6 p.m.: The third and final session of the Oregon Trail Rodeo will get under way in front of the fairgrounds’ grandstand. Tickets will be available at the gate.
