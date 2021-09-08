Kool-Aid Days 2021 proved to be just what the community ordered in the wake of more relaxed COVID regulations across the state.
Held in conjunction with Oregon Trail Rodeo, the three-day festival held at Adams County Fairgrounds and Lake Hastings Aug. 20-22 drew thousands of thirsty Mid-Nebraskans to partake in the festivities, which included children’s games, zip line, train rides, inflatables, a wide array of vendors, and the pouring of 20,892 mugs of Kool-Aid — approximately 2,000 gallons — at the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand.
A field 114 Quickest Kool-Aid drinkers took their best gulps for bragging rights and prizes in Saturday’s contest following the morning kick-off parade, which showcased more than 50 entries during its trek through downtown Hastings.
Favorite Kool-Aid offerings consumed over the weekend were: Sharkleberry Finn, Peach Mango, Cherry, Pink Lemonade and Black Cherry.
Craving an opportunity to re-connect with friends and neighbors after seeing last year’s event cancelled due to pandemic precautions, the annual family-friendly event gave attendees a much-needed booster shot of normalcy amid an atmosphere rife with uncertainty.
“It was a huge success,” board president Marissa Sitzmore said of the event. “People waited a year for Kool-Aid Days to surface again and they definitely showed up in droves. It was twice the crowd I’ve seen at any other festival.
“You can’t anticipate what a crowd size is going to be or the amount of people who are going to show up (but) when we were tallying out numbers and trying to figure out the number of people we served, the percentage of growth for the festival was about 20 percent. People were wanting to get out and be part of some events where they could enjoy a social outing, and this definitely was a place to do it.”
Having held the event near downtown and on the Central Community College campus in years past, Sitzmore said the fairgrounds seemed a superior option from a logistical standpoint. The layout seemed more accommodating in terms of access and available space for the various activities, she said.
“It was fabulous,” she said. “We didn’t have to worry about parking. It was easier for people to get to, more convenient.”
The addition of several new children’s games, boutiques and additional color-changing Kool-Aid mug options gave attendees plenty to help differentiate this year’s festival from previous events, she said. Popular standbys like the Kardboard Boat Races at Lake Hastings directed by Brian Hoffman and 5K Fun Run & Walk were more popular than ever, with 80 people joining the stroll and 19 entries braving the waves in highly susceptible watercraft.
“Brian, his wife and crew handle everything leading up to the cardboard races,” Sitzmore said. “Kudos to them for getting that to run flawlessly.”
Organizers are asking the public for input in selecting the theme and logo for the 2022 Kool-Aid Days festival. The theme must include a Kool-Aid flavor (i.e., eLEMONator (lemonade), Jamaican me Smile (Jamaica), Wild Wild Watermelon (watermelon)), with prizes awarded for the top three logos selected. Entries may be submitted by email at koolaiddays@yahoo.com, by mail or in person at 301 S. Burlington Avenue on or before the Sept. 30 deadline.
For information, call 402-461-8405.
