Hastings will strap on its spurs and sugar up this weekend for the 2021 Kool-Aid Days festival and the 30th annual PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo.
In a new arrangement, many Kool-Aid Days events this year will be co-located with the rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Other Kool-Aid Days events will take place in downtown Hastings (Saturday parade), Lake Hastings (flying disc golf tournament Saturday, road race, boat races Sunday), Lochland Country Club (car show Saturday), and Hastings Museum (family activities all three days).
Here’s a daily schedule of what’s planned:
Friday
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The Hastings Museum will provide family fun, with discounted admission all day and free activities from 1-5 p.m. Free activities include a Kool-Aid stand featuring the five original flavors; outdoor, lemon-themed games; and solar observing as weather conditions allow. Admission includes access to shows in the J.M. McDonald Planetarium. Separate admission, also discounted, in required for movies in the Super Screen Theatre. Movies and showtimes are available at HastingsMuseum.org or 402-461-2399.
2-4 p.m.: Senior Fest on the Adams County Fairgrounds will provide activities for “more experienced Kool-Aid drinkers.” The event will include bingo, entertainment, and a smaller version of the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand. Prizes are planned.
5-6:30 p.m.: KLUB Kool-Aid ticketholders can gain admission to the Sneak Peek, a “members only” event at the fairgrounds. Participants can see Kool-Aid Man, visit the balloon artist, enjoy Kool-Aid and snacks, and get an early chance to polay the indoor games. Memberships may be purchased Friday night at the door or in advance from Kool-AidDays.com.
5:30-6:30 p.m.: A free barbecue meal will be served to ticketholders for the first night of action at the 30th annual PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo. The food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
7 p.m: The first night of PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo action begins in front of the grandstand. To avoid standing in line at the ticket office, purchase tickets in advance online at www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com or at the fairgrounds office, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Saturday
8 a.m. to noon: Vendors will gather, as they do each Saturday morning during the summer months, in the Highland Park parking lot east of Hastings Museum to sell fresh produce and homemade foods.
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The Hastings Museum will provide family fun, with discounted admission all day. Free activities include a Kool-Aid stand featuring the five original flavors; and solar observing as weather conditions allow. Admission includes access to shows in the J.M. McDonald Planetarium. Separate admission, also discounted, in required for movies in the Super Screen Theatre. Movies and showtimes are available at HastingsMuseum.org or 402-461-2399.
10 a.m.: The city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department will play host to the Flying Disc Golf Tournament on the course at Lake Hastings. Registration begins 9:30 a.m. by Hole No. 1. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 10. Fees will be charged. For more information call 40-2461-2324.
10 a.m. to noon: Registration for the Lochland Car Show and Cruise will be under way at the country club. Live entertainment, grill stations and a beer garden will be part of the show-and-shine festivities, which run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kool-Aid Cruise begins 4:30 p.m. and will make several stops. To register, call 402-462-4151 or visit lochlandcc.com.
10 a.m.: The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade will process through downtown Hastings to kick off the festival and welcome Kool-Aid Man. The announcer’s stand will be at Second Street and Denver Avenue.
11 a.m.: Opening ceremonies for this year’s Kool-Aid Days celebration will take place on the live entertainment stage on the fairgrounds.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.: The World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand will be open on the fairgrounds. Color-changing commemorative mugs and stainless steel water bottles will be available for purchase and then can be filled endlessly with 20 flavors of Kool-Aid.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.: Kool-Aid Days Kollectibles including T-shirts mugs and other items will be available for purchase on the fairgrounds.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.: Festival food vendors will be serving funnel cakes, ice cream, barbecue, sandwiches and more on the fairgrounds.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Nonprofit organizations will have displays open at the fairgrounds. Free games and giveaways are part of this fun.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Kool-Aid Days Trolley will shuttle attendees between downtown Hastings, where the morning parade takes place, and activities on the fairgrounds, at Lochland and at the Hastings Museum.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m: Giant inflatables will be set up outdoors on the fairgrounds, and an array of indoor games will be available, as well. Face painting and balloon creations also will be available.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Local performers will provide a variety of stage entertainment on the fairgrounds. The schedule includes the YWCA School of Dance, 11:30 a.m.; the Hastings High School Tigerettes dance team, noon; South Central Taekwando, 1:15 p.m.; and Hastings Community Theatre, 4:15 p.m.
11-11:30 a.m.: Registration for the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest will be open on the fairgrounds. Preliminary rounds by age group will begin at 12:30 p.m. on the live entertainment stage. Four age categories are planned.
7 p.m.: It’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” at the 30th annual PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo. For every person who wears pink, $1 will be donated to the Morrison Cancer Center at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Tickets are available in advance online or at the fairgrounds office, or at the ticket office on Saturday night.
After the Oregon Trail Rodeo: The Blue Collar Band will take the stage for a concert outside the rodeo arena on the fairgrounds. The three-piece band focuses on country music, from current top 40 to the classics, plus originals and other genres. Fireworks will follow.
Sunday
7:30 a.m.: Registration begins for the Kool-Aid Days 5k Fun Run & Walk at Lake Hastings, which starts 9 a.m. Both 5k and 1-mile routes are available, and prizes will be awarded in several categories.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Hastings Museum Family Fun will continue with discount admission throughout the day and free activities from 1-5 p.m. The Egg Drop Challenge, which is free for participants, runs 1-4 p.m. Eggs and materials are provided for the first 200 participants to register. Egg vessels will be assembled from 1-3:30 p.m., and the drop begins at 3:30. Other features will include a Kool-Aid stand with five flavors and, if weather permits, solar observing. Museum admission includes planetarium shows; separate discount admission is required for Super Screen Theatre shows. Information on movies and showtimes is available at HastingsMuseum.org or by calling 402-461-2399.
Noon to 5 p.m.: The Kool-Aid Days Trolley will shuttle visitors between Kool-Aid Days event sites.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Six flavors of Kool-Aid will be served free to commemorative cup or bottle owners at Lake Hastings. Kool-Aid Kollectibles and festival food also will be available there.
Noon: Registration begins for the Kool-Aid Kardboard Boat Races at Lake Hastings. Boats go on display a noon, and race heats begin at 2 p.m., with awards to follow.
5 p.m.: The final session of the 2021 PRCA Rodeo action begins on the fairgrounds. Tickets are available in advance online or at the fairgrounds office or on Sunday at the ticket office.
