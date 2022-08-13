The 24th annual Kool-Aid Days festival will once again saddle up with the PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo for a weekend of fun under the sun Aug. 19-21 in Hastings.
More than 10,000 people are expected to take in the three-day event, which includes a myriad of family-friendly activities across the city, including downtown, Adams County Fairgrounds, Lake Hastings, and Hastings Museum.
While this year's schedule of events includes most all the familiar festivities that have become synonymous with the event, there is little argument as to what has transformed it into the much-anticipated fixture it has become, Kool-Aid Days board member Ty LeBar said.
"The biggest draw to Kool-Aid Days is for sure the Kool-Aid," LeBar said. "Growing up in Hastings and going to Kool-Aid Days myself as a youngster, it was always the highlight of the summer. The Kool-Aid always tasted the best at Kool-Aid Days.
"For whatever reason, you can never make it as good at home as they do at Kool-Aid Days. There's just something about having 20 flavors of ice-cold Kool-Aid to choose from on a hot day at the World's Largest Kool-Aid Stand. Nothing beats it."
Following the same schedule that has remained mostly unchanged since its inception, Kool-Aid Days delivers a well-received if somewhat predictable product from year to year. That familiarity is golden to those who flock to the event each year with intentions of checking off their favorite activities one by one alongside family members.
A sampling of most popular offerings that have become synonymous with the festsival includes: Flying Disc Golf Tourney (10 a.m.,Saturday, Lake Hastings); Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade,(10 a.m. Saturday, downtown); Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking contest (12:30 p.m. Saturday, fairgrounds); Koncert Kool-Aid, featuring local talent Smokey B & the XYZs, (5 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds); fireworks (following the rodeo Saturday, fairgrounds); Kool-Aid Days 5k Fun Run and Walk (7:30-9 a.m., Lake Hastings); and Kardboard Boat Racing, noon-3 p.m., Lake Hastings).
Additional offerings include: Senior Fest, featuring Bingo (2-4 Friday, fairgrounds), Klub Kool-Aid Sneak Peak (5:30-7 p.m. Friday, fairgrounds), farmers’ market (8-noon Saturday, fairgrounds); nonprofit organization displays (11-7 Saturday, fairgrounds); fand ace painting and balloon artist, (11-7 Saturday, fairgrounds).
The World's Largest Kool-Aid Stand will serve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds, with consumers receiving unlimited access to the stand's 20 flavors offered with purchase of a Kollectible Kool-Aid mug.
"It's a family-friendly event with all kinds of things to do, with entertainment for all different age levels," Lebar said. "Anytime families can get out and do something fun that is not part of their routine, like play games, play on inflatables, and eat food from a vendor, that's just something people like do here and across the state."
At Hastings Museum, more than 2,000 people are expected to take advantage of the discounted rates offered on movies and admission Saturday and Sunday while taking in an assortment of speical displays and activities offered for patrons of all ages.
Becky Tideman, marketing director for the museum, said that the museum's Kool-Aid Museum exhibit and children's activities tend to become even more popular during the festival.
A trolly service running from the museum to the fairgrounds figures to be kept busy all Saturday long, with a temporary festival-related exhibit featuring 90 items also expected to draw plenty of attention, she said.
"When people come to town for Kool-Aid Days, we want them to come see the promotional materials we have," she said. "It's neat to them that we have one of the three original Kool-Aid Man costumes. They all want to come here and get their pictures taken with the Kool-Aid exhibits and Kool-Aid Man during the festival. We love playing that role and being a destination that links to the festival."
Information on scheduled Kool-Aid Days events at the museum can be found online at hastingsmuseum.org.
