The 24th annual Kool-Aid Days festival will once again saddle up with the PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo for a weekend of fun under the sun Aug. 19-21 in Hastings.

More than 10,000 people are expected to take in the three-day event, which includes a myriad of family-friendly activities across the city, including downtown, Adams County Fairgrounds, Lake Hastings, and Hastings Museum.

