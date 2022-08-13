When Kool-Aid Days 2022 opens this weekend, it will do so in Mangonificent fashion.
On Nov. 5, 2021, the Kool-Aid Days committee announced the theme for the 2022 celebration would be "Kool-Aid Days is Mangonificent." It also unveiled the 2022 logo, with digital artwork done by LB Customs.
The choice of theme followed the committee's first-ever logo and theme contest open to the public, which ran in August through October 2021. The winner of the contest was Rece Borrell, whose prizes were to include a T-shirt carrying the winning logo.
In all, the contest attracted 18 submissions. Other contest finalists were Melissa Allen, who proposed "Strikeout Strawberry"; and Kiley Yohn, who pitched "Good Time Lemon Lime."
The celebration theme, which changes yearly, lifts up a favorite flavor of the iconic soft drink. Mango and peach mango are among the flavors of Kool-Aid currently available from the manufacturer, Kraft Heinz Co.
