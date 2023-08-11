- Invented in 1927 by Edwin Perkins in Hastings, Nebraska.
- Invented in 1927 by Edwin Perkins in Hastings, Nebraska.
- Pitcher Man mascot, known for bursting through walls, introduced in 1954.
- Became a popular drink during the Great Depression due to its affordability.
- Over 20 flavors available, including classic favorites like cherry and grape.
- Associated with the catchphrase “Oh yeah!” often exclaimed by the Kool-Aid Man.
- Celebrated through events like the annual Hastings Kool-Aid Days festival.
