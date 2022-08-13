After Saturday’s sugary celebrations in Hastings, runners and walkers can hit the pavement Sunday morning for some fresh air, exercise and a chance for prizes.
The Kool-Aid Days 5k Fun Run and 1-Mile Walk begin 9 a.m. at Lake Hastings.
Registration and packet pick-up begins 8 a.m. at the picnic pavilion on the south side of the lake. Organizers say the majority of the route is on pavement through residential and rural areas.
The race goes on rain or shine. Prizes will go to the top three overall winners.
A $25 registration fee will be charged. Those who wish may pay online in advance through the festival website, https://kool-aiddays.com/5k-fun-run.
