Kool-Aid Man statue installed

A crew from Icon Poly Studio of Gibbon installs a new Kool-Aid Man statue at the Hastings Museum on April 29. The crew included (from left) Korry Vohland, Kyle Vohland, Remington Vohland and Drake Vohland (back).

 Courtesy city of Hastings

A man-sized representation of Kool-Aid Man now greets visitors to the Hastings Museum in the soft drink’s hometown, beckoning visitors to venture inside and quench their thirst for more information on one of the city’s unique claims to fame.

A 6-foot-tall statue of urethane fiberglass construction, weighing 180-200 pounds, was erected on a pedestal outside the museum on Saturday.

