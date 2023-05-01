A man-sized representation of Kool-Aid Man now greets visitors to the Hastings Museum in the soft drink’s hometown, beckoning visitors to venture inside and quench their thirst for more information on one of the city’s unique claims to fame.
A 6-foot-tall statue of urethane fiberglass construction, weighing 180-200 pounds, was erected on a pedestal outside the museum on Saturday.
Workers from Icon Poly Studio of Gibbon delivered the statue and installed it.
The installation was the final project to be completed as part of the museum’s recent patio renovation, which also supplied a new paved entry and path, new landscaping, and a new outdoor classroom, the city of Hastings stated in a news release.
The patio renovation and outdoor classroom were dedicated in September 2022 at an event anticipating the 150th anniversary of Hastings’ platting on Oct. 15, 1872.
Hastings Museum, which is owned and operated by the city, includes a large permanent indoor exhibit exploring the history of Kool-Aid and its inventor.
As most area residents but not all visitors know, Kool-Aid first was manufactured in Hastings in 1927. Edwin Perkins, the product’s developer, had a factory on West First Street across the street from the Burlington railroad depot.
Perkins’ prowess not only as an inventor, but also as a marketer helped the product achieve huge success. He moved the Kool-Aid manufacturing operation in Chicago in 1931 and sold the family business, Perkins Products Co., to General Foods in 1953.
The prototype of Kool-Aid Man, known as Pitcher Man, was introduced by General Foods in 1954 to accompany a product slogan, “A 5-cent package makes two quarts,” in reference to the classic dehydrated powder form of the product sold in small paper envelopes. Arms and legs were added in 1974, making Kool-Aid Man the ambulatory mascot and anthropomorphic pop culture icon he is today.
Kool-Aid now is manufactured and sold by the Kraft Heinz Co.
Perkins and his wife, Kitty, had come to Hastings in 1920 from the small town of Hendley in Furnas County. After they moved to Chicago 11 years later, they and their family maintained strong ties to Hastings and a presence in the community. Edwin and Kitty are buried in Hastings’ Parkview Cemetery.
The Perkinses and their successors have been generous in supporting many projects in Hastings across the decades and have their name attached to facilities including Perkins Library and Perkins Auditorium at Hastings College and Perkins Pavilion within the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
Meanwhile, Hastings has embraced the Kool-Aid legacy and each summer plays host to the Kool-Aid Days festival. Hastings Museum offers a slate of special activities in conjunction with the event, which this year will be Aug. 18-20 with the theme “25 Flavors for 25 Years.”
