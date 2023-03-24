Winning a state wrestling championship does not come easy. It takes sacrifice, dedication, and a relentless desire to do whatever’s necessary to become a better wrestler. When the immeasurable time and effort is rewarded, it’s often hard to hold back the emotion and the relief from the toll it took to capture that title.

While the state champion is celebrating with overwhelming joy, at the same time, the runner-up is experiencing heartbreak. More often than not, that wrestler experienced much of the same regimen as the champion, only to have to settle for a silver medal.

