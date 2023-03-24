Winning a state wrestling championship does not come easy. It takes sacrifice, dedication, and a relentless desire to do whatever’s necessary to become a better wrestler. When the immeasurable time and effort is rewarded, it’s often hard to hold back the emotion and the relief from the toll it took to capture that title.
While the state champion is celebrating with overwhelming joy, at the same time, the runner-up is experiencing heartbreak. More often than not, that wrestler experienced much of the same regimen as the champion, only to have to settle for a silver medal.
Hastings senior Braiden Kort has been there. In fact, he experienced that heartache each of his first three years. But, in his final season as a Tiger, Kort finally got to stand atop the medal stand, donning that elusive gold medal that he worked so hard to get.
“The past few years, after the tournament, I’d always feel, not embarrassed but not proud of how it ended,” Kort said. “I hated when people asked how I did, because getting second for so long gets old. So it felt really nice to get that title and celebrate with my friends and family. It definitely felt better than previous years.”
Kort, who has earned Tribland co-Wrestler of the Year honors, put together an astounding career, wrestling with Adams Central his first two years and Hastings his final two. In all, he won 178 matches while losing only 11 — a win percentage of 94.2.
In this year’s state tourney, Kort racked up two pins and two major decisions, including a 9-0 victory in the championship match. Throughout the duration in Omaha, he never felt additional pressure to get the gold, despite it being his last chance to do so. He knew he was as prepared as he could be to make a championship run.
“I knew this was my last shot, and I wasn’t going to let my mind take me away from getting the job done,” he said. “I went in with full confidence because I had trained way harder than the previous years, because I wasn’t going to leave with any regrets...I was pretty calm because I worked harder and I knew nobody was going to take that from me.”
In the history of Nebraska high school wrestling, only 86 have appeared in the finals in all four years of their career, putting Kort in rare company. For three years he dreaded looking at the results of the state tournament or even talking about placing second, but now, he sees how much those silver medals motivated him.
“After getting second three years in a row, I didn’t really think my career was as good,” Kort said. “But now that I got that state title to cap it all off, it actually makes me happy looking back at those losses because they made me push harder and do the things I didn’t want to do.”
Kort will continue his wrestling career at Augustana University alongside current HHS teammate Landon Weidner and childhood friend Owen Hansen. Kort has already overcome major adversity in his wrestling career, and he fully expects to face challenges at the collegiate level. But he’s looking forward to every step of his new journey.
“It’s going to be a blast...The competition is going to be a lot different, but all three of us are going to be super excited,” Kort said about competing at Augustana with Weidner and Hansen. “We’re all going to be at the bottom of the totem poll and we’re going to be able to test ourselves and see how good we are compared to kids across the country.
“I know Landon’s going to push me and I’m going to push him. We’re just going to do our best, work our hardest and try to make some noise at the college level.”
