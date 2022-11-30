LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.

Kubik, a senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, her second career first-team accolade and the third All-Big Ten honor of her career. She led the Huskers in kills during the regular season with 3.24 kills per set and had a .251 hitting percentage, the best of her four-year Husker career. A six-rotation outside hitter, Kubik ranked third on the team in digs at 2.41 per set. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American last year. The Husker captain ranks 16th in Nebraska school history in kills with 1,239. Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 21 this season.

