LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
Kubik, a senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, her second career first-team accolade and the third All-Big Ten honor of her career. She led the Huskers in kills during the regular season with 3.24 kills per set and had a .251 hitting percentage, the best of her four-year Husker career. A six-rotation outside hitter, Kubik ranked third on the team in digs at 2.41 per set. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American last year. The Husker captain ranks 16th in Nebraska school history in kills with 1,239. Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 21 this season.
Rodriguez, a sophomore from Sterling, Illinois, also repeated as an All-Big Ten First-Team selection. Rodriguez led the Huskers with 4.26 digs per set and had 122 set assists in the Huskers’ 6-2 system this regular season. A unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Team, Rodriguez captained a Husker defense that led the nation with a .129 opponent hitting percentage, and she ranked second on the team with 22 service aces. Rodriguez was an AVCA First-Team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year last year. Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 10 this season.
Hord, a senior from Lexington, Kentucky, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after ranking among the nation’s leaders in blocks. She finished the regular season at fourth in the nation and second in the Big Ten at 1.55 blocks per set. Hord also averaged 1.39 kills per set with a .287 hitting percentage. The graduate transfer from Penn State became a five-time All-Big Ten honoree. She has earned three AVCA All-America selections in her career as well.
Allick, a freshman from Lincoln, joined Purdue’s Eva Hudson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, as the only unanimous choices to the seven-player All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Allick was also a second-team All-Big Ten honoree. She averaged 1.95 kills per set and 1.03 blocks per set with a team-best .322 hitting percentage. Allick was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season.
Since joining the Big Ten in 2011, Nebraska has earned 37 All-Big Ten selections and 12 All-Freshman honorees.
Evans, a junior setter from Waverly, was Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient. Evans played in 24 matches during the regular season, averaging 4.38 assists per set.
Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield was named coach of the year. Minnesota’s Taylor Landfair is the player of the year and Purdue’s Eva Hudson freshman of the year. Ohio State scored both the setter and defender of the year with Mac Podraza and Kylie Murr.
