One woman has died after a restaurant sign weighing more than one ton fell on top of a vehicle Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Denny’s on Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown, just east of I-65, WDRB in Louisville reported. Two women and one man were in the car when the sign fell from atop a pole onto the car.

