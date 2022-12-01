As the city of Hastings and local Natural Resources Districts seek funding for a Lake Hastings water quality management plan, project participants also want to educate the public.
A public meeting on Lake Hastings community goals regarding aquatic restoration will take place 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday at the Parks and Recreation Department Community Center, 2015 W. Third St.
“It is really geared toward anybody who uses the lake, anyone who visits the lake, anyone who lives in the city or in the watershed,” said Tara Ogren, stormwater and floodplain manager for the city of Hastings, “anyone really who benefits from using Lake Hastings.”
The open house meeting will include interactive stations, educational games and educational prizes. Food and a raffle will be included as well.
“We have it set up so it is engaging,” Ogren said. “We’re really looking for some community engagement and education at this early juncture.”
Ogren spoke during the Hastings City Council work session in September about a possible Lake Hastings aquatic restoration project.
She said then that education, outreach and stakeholder engagement is very important. The meeting on Thursday is meant to be the first step in that.
“It’s winter; it’s a good time to plan,” she said. “It’s a good time to reach out, especially if we have an agricultural presence there. They’ve done their harvest.”
She said at the September work session the lake has accumulated sediment and isn’t operating at its designed depth.
Ogren said if there was no action, over time Lake Hastings could evolve into a marsh area due to sediment.
In addition to a build up of sediment, the lake is also suffering from recent drought conditions.
“There are these dual issues of losing that water volume that’s needed for aquatic habitat,” Ogren said. “In order to accomplish a large scale project like sediment removal you have to start with the water quality management plan.”
The meeting will be geared toward both the urban and agricultural user.
It’s an introduction to the water quality management plan, which is still waiting on approval from the Environmental Protection Agency, including funding.
“You can’t get to any of the major pieces until you do a water quality management plan for the water shed,” she said. “That leads to additional content for the meeting of ‘How do you improve the sediment and nutrients that are coming in from the watershed?’
Both urban and agricultural users are affected.
“It’s very much equal with that respect,” she said
At this stage project participants are just applying for funding for the water quality management plan, which is an EPA share of $40,000, plus local match of $27,000 split three ways between the city of Hastings, Upper Big Blue NRD and Little Blue NRD.
“What we want to do is get that engagement at this community engagement meeting so that we can gauge who wants to be involved as far as being in a group and being liaisons with the community as far as sharing information we learned through the process,” she said.
Ogren is anticipating forming two groups: a citizen engagement group selected to represent the community as well as a citizen scientist group that would periodically perform simple water quality monitoring activities.
Such groups would meet just a couple times in 2023.
“It’s a slow pace,” she said. “There’s plenty of time for planning and decision making.”
