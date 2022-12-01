Lake Hastings 9-20-22
The city is looking at a water quality management plan to improve Lake Hastings.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune/

As the city of Hastings and local Natural Resources Districts seek funding for a Lake Hastings water quality management plan, project participants also want to educate the public.

A public meeting on Lake Hastings community goals regarding aquatic restoration will take place 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday at the Parks and Recreation Department Community Center, 2015 W. Third St.

