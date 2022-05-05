Today is the day.
It’s the day that hundreds of donors and 96 local nonprofits have been waiting for. Following a period of early giving, the leaderboard is set to appear as Give Hastings Day culminates.
Donations can be made online at givehastings.org or by bringing a check payable to the Hastings Community Foundation. Donors can make gifts to multiple organizations with one transaction.
New this year is Give Day Headquarters at The Lark in downtown Hastings, 809 W. Second St.
“From the very start of our planning, we heard from our committee and sponsors that they wanted to make Give Day a celebration,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, which hosts Give Hastings Day, in a news release. “We designed Give Day this year to be a celebration of generosity and of the nonprofit organizations who work so hard in our community.”
Give Day Headquarters will be the destination on Thursday for people to drop off gifts, get more information about the participating nonprofits, or learn how to make a gift.
“In addition, we welcome people to drop by anytime to root us on and help to cheer on Give Day progress,” Peters said. “That’s what we are most excited about.”
This is the ninth annual Give Hastings Day. In its first eight years, Give Hastings Day brought in more than $3.5 million for nonprofit organizations.
With sponsor support, organizations receive Bonus Bucks for participating in Give Hastings Day.
Hourly bonus drawings on Give Hastings Day, along with incentives for organizations with the most donors and largest increase in number of donors, provide additional opportunities for the groups to raise money.
Peters said everyone can play a part in the success of this community venture.
“We always get asked about a fundraising total for Give Day,” he said. “I believe the most powerful number is the number one. If everyone in the community gave to just one organization or if every donor last year gave to one more organization this year, the combined impact would be incredible. One is the number I am most focused on.”
The schedule for Give Hastings Day Headquarters includes: open to accept donations from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., coffee and rolls 7-9 a.m., hamburger and hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Business After Hours 5-7 p.m., and live music 7-10 p.m.
Meals are offered with a free-will donation to support Give Hastings Day. All events are open to the public.
The event will conclude at 11:59 p.m. For more information visit www.givehastings.org.
