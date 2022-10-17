APTOPIX Broncos Chargers Football
Buy Now

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday in Inglewood, Calif.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates. The ninth-year kicker was inactive for last week’s game against Cleveland due to a quadriceps injury.

