APTOPIX Winter Weather New Hampshire
Plows (at right) try to pass nearly stopped traffic, due to weather conditions, on Route 93 South Tuesday in Londonderry, N.H.

 Charles Krupa/AP

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A winter storm dumped heavy, wet snow in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, causing tens of thousands of power outages, widespread school closings, dangerous driving conditions and a plane to slide off a taxiway.

The storm’s path included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals by the time it ends Wednesday were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area.

